Congressman discusses possible reimbursements for humanitarian crisis

Some financial help could soon be coming to cities and other organizations dealing with the large numbers of migrants along the border.

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced a proposal that would allocate 30-million dollars to reimburse cities, counties and other non-profit agencies for expenses incurred to feed, Clothe, and house migrants.

Cuellar says that the financial burden that has been placed on these entities should be paid back by the federal government.

He hopes to have this in place by the end of the year.

Cuellar says that while this will help, there are other things that can be done to alleviate the burden being placed on cities and non-profit organizations.

As of right now, Border Patrol Agents catch about 100 migrants per day.

In the Valley that number climbs to about 1,000 per day but many of those migrants are brought to Laredo to ease the burden in the Valley.