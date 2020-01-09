Funding for wall in Webb County community still in limbo

After a town in Webb County decided to allow the federal government to study and survey land along the riverbanks for a possible border wall, a group of leaders in Washington say it’s too soon to assume the barrier is coming.

Although the Right of Entry was signed and approved by the City of Rio Bravo on December 30th, Congressman Cuellar says that doesn’t necessarily mean the structure is going to be built in the area.

Residents in Rio Bravo remain split on the idea of a wall; saying it’s just a waste of money, while others say it’s needed in Rio Bravo because people cross every day.

Congressman Henry Cellar spoke about Rio Bravo’s approval and what residents could be expecting in the near future; however, there’s still plenty of uncertainty.

Cuellar says previous appropriations bills would include a number of miles that would be designated to a specific county for a wall; however, the text has been removed by him and other lawmakers.

Instead, it has changed to depend on the priority by Homeland Security.

The congressman adds that this new change gives border communities a chance to have input on the design of the border wall or the type of structure that will be used.

Although it’s uncertain whether the Trump administration has money for the wall in Webb County, the president has been actively looking for dollars from other departments to fund his project.

The latest being 3.77 billion dollars from January which has been challenged by federal judges.

Another factor that has been changed is the material that would make up the possible barrier.

Cuellar says other structures besides a ballard fence could allow a bulkhead in Star County or bulkhead in Laredo.

Another topic was the support for the hiring of 100 new federal judges who would help alleviate the high number of asylum hearings that are pending.

According to Cuellar, there is a backlog of one million asylum cases.