Funeral for Fort Worth shooting victim postponed

The funeral for Atatiana Jefferson who was allegedly shot and killed inside her home by a Fort Worth police officer has been postponed.

Her funeral service was scheduled on Saturday at the Potter’s House in Dallas where the Reverend Al Sharpton was scheduled to speak.

An attorney for her family said on Saturday morning the funeral was postponed because her father asked for a temporary restraining order on Friday to stop it and it was signed by a judge.

The father Marquis Jefferson says he's been left out of making arrangements for his daughter's funeral and burial.

The funeral is expected to be rescheduled after a court hearing on Monday.