Future of DACA Dreamers hangs delicately in the balance

The fate of over 800,000 Dreamers hangs on the balance of the highest court in the land.

Although a decision might not be made until June 2020, the decision could change the political landscape.



It was an emotional battle ground on the Supreme Court steps as the program that has allowed Dreamers to remain in the country hangs in the balance. The justices will decide if the President has authority to shut down the program that would affect thousands.

In Laredo alone, there are about 1,300 Dreamers who anxiously wait for the Supreme Court decision.

KGNS caught up with Sister Rosemary Welsh, who works within the community and with DACA "Dreamers," to hear her thoughts on the future of the program.

According to her, a lot of Dreamers she works with have expressed their concern regarding the program's potential end.

Sister Rosemary says she finds Trump's challenge of the program very troubling, and even referred to it as nothing but political football.

"How dare we play with people's lives like this? When Mr. Obama came out with this ruling, many people followed through with it. Mr. Pence said the ones that didn't were lazy and didn't apply, but that wasn't the reason. They might not have had enough money and for a number of different reasons but the thing is why wouldn't we not want these individuals in our community, who have been here for years, and many of them haven't committed a crime."

Sister Rosemary hopes the court decision will allow the Dreamers to remain in the country.

The justices are currently looking at whether the government has a proper rationale for terminating DACA.

In Texas alone about 113,000 people are DACA recipients.