Future of old Mercy hospital building in limbo

After being vacant for over 20 years, it looked like plans were moving forward to bring new life to the old Mercy Hospital building; however, those plans came to a halt after issues with its investors.

File photo: Design plans for future Free Trade Plaza

Earlier this year Chinese investor Long Gao signed a development contract with property owner Chendo Carranco to turn the old Mercy hospital into a free trade zone.

Plans were moving ahead as the city did designate the area as a duty-free zone to help the developer market the building.

However, after council members received a request for incentives from Carranco, District Three councilman Mercurio Martinez III decided to table the vote.

According to Councilman Martinez, he wanted to see a concrete business plan before discussing incentives.

Martinez says they wanted to know how many people were going to be employed and how much income was going to be produced for the area.

The councilman says once they have all that information sorted out, they can talk about the incentives.

Martinez adds the city is trying to improve the whole neighborhood on Corpus Christi Street in order to make the area more attractive to investors.

Right now, Councilman Mercurio Martinez III says once the council sees a business plan, then they can discuss the future of the old Mercy Hospital. As for now, it is not on the city agenda.

The old building has been standing since the 1950s.