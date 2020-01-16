GRAPHIC: Tenn. nurse arrested for child abuse caught on camera

A Tennessee nurse has been charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Family friend Sharon Edwards says Sunshine is a beautiful soul and that she doesn’t let cerebral palsy and other health conditions keep her down. (Source: WTVF/CNN)

The victim’s mother, Jo’Vanna Williams, released surveillance video of the alleged abuse.

Her daughter’s homecare nurse, identified as 44-year-old Melissa Winer, appears to push 12-year-old Sunshine Williams to the floor and grab her by the hair and arm to pull her up.

In another surveillance video, the nurse puts a blanket over Sunshine's face.

When the incident happened, Jo’Vanna Williams reported it to the Department of Children’s Services, who closed the case after deeming the incident a policy violation.

The incident didn't make it to police until a local paper posted the video online months later.

Shortly after, Clarksville police officers arrested Winer for aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Jo’Vanna and Sunshine Williams want people to know about the incident so that similar cases don’t slip through the cracks.

