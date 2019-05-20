‘Game of Thrones': Water bottles join coffee cup in guest-starring roles

It’s best to stay well hydrated when you’re in King’s Landing.

The series finale of “Game of Thrones” treated fans to another visual faux pas as two modern-day water bottles showed up in one of the scenes.

If you look closely, you can see one tucked behind the boot of Samwell Tarly and another between the legs of Ser Davos Seaworth.

The mistake came just two episodes after someone left a coffee cup on the set.

One fan asked why the three-eyed raven didn’t see this coming.

Of course, social media had a field day with it.

One creative person added their own bottle to another scene in the show.

Another put a water bottle on the Iron Throne.

And someone else threw in a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series closed as fans demanded a remake of the final season.

More than a million people have signed an online petition calling for a remake of season 8 with "competent writers.”

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!" the Change.org petition said.

