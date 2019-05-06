‘Game of Thrones’: What was a Starbucks coffee cup doing on the show?

Is there anywhere beyond the reach of Starbucks?

During the first 20 minutes of Sunday night’s 'Game of Thrones' episode, sharp-eyed fans spotted what looks like a Starbucks to-go cup on a banquet table.

Not only are they on nearly every corner in our realm, but the ubiquitous coffee shops have also made their way to Winterfell in the “Game of Thrones” universe.

It seems someone on the set made a grande mistake.

"You guys seriously left a coffee cup in the frame," tweeted Deepkumar Borude.

Social media nearly had a meltdown.

"If they can’t spot bad writing how are they going to spot a coffee cup?" said Deepak kumar on Twitter.

Then, folks began to speculate if the barista got Daenerys Targaryen’s ever-growing name right on the back of the cup.

If you don’t have Dany’s full name memorized, this is how it should read:

Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lady of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm, Lady of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons.

Soon, the coffee cup took on a life of its own and had its own Twitter account.

“Thanks, everyone who has supported me. It’s been a tough few years, trying to get my big break,” tweeted Game of Thrones Starbucks Cup. “Being an actor and a coffee cup is hard, y’all.”

And, of course, someone’s going to have to fix the video faux pas before the DVD release. We’re looking at you, editors.

Just two GOT episodes left, enjoy it while you can.

