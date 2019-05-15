‘Game of Thrones’ fans demand remake of season 8, sign online petition

Fans of “Game of Thrones” are getting a bit surly as the show’s eighth and final season nears its end.

Some are demanding a redo.

Tens of thousands have signed a Change.org petition, calling for HBO to “remake ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 with competent writers.”

The Change.org petition says: "David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!"

Last week’s episode, “The Bells,” was the lowest-rated ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite their misgivings, people are still tuning in.

Across all HBO platforms, the fiery episode amassed a record 18.4 million viewers.

“Game of Thrones” final episode airs Sunday night.

