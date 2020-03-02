Gas line maintenance project to cause road closures

A gas line maintenance project will cause various road closures near the downtown area.

Starting on Monday, March 2nd to Friday, April 3rd, Center Point Energy will close several Central Laredo Streets from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The streets affected will be the 400-700 block of San Fransisco Avenue, 200-600 block of Farragut Street, Houston Street, from San Leonardo Avenue to San Dario Avenue and Victoria Street, from San Dario Avenue to San Leonardo Avenue.

For more information on the road closures you can call Center Point Energy.