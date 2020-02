A gas line maintenance project will cause road closures in central Laredo.

Starting on Friday, February 28th Center Point Energy will close parts of Houston Street daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This project will last until March 4th.

The closure will affect the right lane of Houston Street from San Enrique Avenue, to San Jorge Avenue, and the left lane of Houston Street, from San Jorge Avenue to San Eduardo Avenue.

For more information, you can contact Center Point Energy.