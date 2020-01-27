Gas line project to cause road closures in central Laredo

A gas line maintenance project will cause temporary road closures in central Laredo.

According to the City of Laredo, Center Point Energy will be replacing gas lines and will be closing San Leonardo Avenue, San Enrique Avenue, San Jorge Avenue and San Francisco Avenue from the 400 block to the 700 block.

The project will start on Monday, January 27th and last until Saturday, February 15th.

The four blocks will be closed daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For additional information contact Mario Salinas from Center Point Energy at (956) 898-1952.