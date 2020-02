A gas line maintenance project will cause road closures in the downtown area.

Starting from now until Saturday, Center Point Energy will be replacing gas lines along the 200, 300 and 400 block of Lincoln Street.

As a result, this will cause road closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information you can call on this project you can call Center Point Energy at 1-800-427-7142.