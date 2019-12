A gas line project will cause road closures in central Laredo.

Center Point Energy will be conducting maintenance work at the 200 block of West Calton Road, between Gallagher Avenue and Mims Avenue.

The project is expected to take place on Wednesday, December 18th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The inside lane will be closed to traffic traveling east.

During this time all motorists are encouraged to drive with caution and obey road signs.