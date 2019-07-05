Gas prices on the rise

If you are heading out on the roads this weekend, you may be paying more at the pump.

According to A.A.A. the average price of gasoline in the State of Texas is $2.46 a gallon.

The price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is 19 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.76 while drivers in Amarillo and Brownsville are paying the least at $2.31.

Here in Laredo, the average price is $2.33 a gallon, which is still a lot less compared to bigger cities.