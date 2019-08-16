Gas station offers gas at "Marvelous" price

Imagine going back to the days when gas was less than a dollar; one gas station in Southern California decided to do just that in celebration of a popular television series.

A Chevron station in Santa Monica sold its gas for 30-cents a gallon on Thursday in celebration of "Maisel Day", Amazon's Emmy promotion for its show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Dozens of businesses brought back 50's- era prices for the promotion.

As you can probably guessed- the discount caused major backups and long lines at the pumps.

One station was shut down and Santa Monica Police were called in to direct traffic.

Along with the cheap gas, one business even sold burgers and fries for 50-cents and one hotel was offering a room for $40.