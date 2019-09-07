Gas stations reportedly refusing to fill up army and police vehicles

Mexican federal prosecutors say they have received complaints that gas stations in Tamaulipas are refusing to fill the tanks of army and police vehicles.

The problem is centered in Nuevo Laredo, which has been dominated by the old zetas cartel.

But now, a splinter group known as the Northeast Cartel is up and coming.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was asked Wednesday about reports that the cartel had threatened to attack service stations that sell gas to the army.

He said the problem was being addressed without punishing the gas stations.