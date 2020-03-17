Mayor prohibits public gatherings of 50 people or more

In an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, the mayor signed an order that will prohibit public gathering of fifty people or more anywhere in the city of Laredo.

The order goes into effect at 2 a.m. on March 18th.

The move follows CDC recommendations to practice social distancing protocols which includes cancelling, postponing, or not attending events of more than 50 people.

They are also stressing that people who are in the highest risk category from COVID-19 not attend community events that will likely have 10 or more people.

A community gathering is any indoor or outdoor event that is likely to bring together 50 or more people .

The order cites examples such as weddings, religious gatherings, parties, funerals, sporting events, or social events just to name a few.

It does not include school classrooms, different floors of a multi-level building, or movie theater as long as 50 people are not present in any space at the same time.

It also does not include buses, bus stops, terminals, airplanes, grocery stores, shopping malls, hospitals or other medical facilities.

There are penalties to vioalting this order. Anyone caught in violation could face a fine of up to $2,000.