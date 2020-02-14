Geek out during a Couples Cosplay contest

Who says you have to wait until Halloween to dress up as your favorite movie, comic book or video game character?

Think Geek, a local collector’s store at Mall Del Norte is inviting couples to a cosplay contest.

They say the couple that cosplays together, stays together.

Whether you love dressing up as your favorite superhero duo or hero and sidekick, Think Geek is inviting couples of all ages to take part in the contest.

If you would like to get involved in the contest, you can stop by the store on Friday, Saturday and Sunday dressed up in your costume, the store will then take a picture and post it on their social media page.

The picture with the most likes will get a 50 dollar coupon for the store.

Second and third place winners will also receive from merchandise from the store.

Think Geek is located at Mall Del Norte next to Starbucks.