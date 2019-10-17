GenCure hosting Marrow drive

A young boy named Alex has a simple wish to play baseball but instead, he's fighting leukemia.

His best hope for a cure is a marrow transplant and members of the community are now being asked to step up to the plate to help Alex.

The eight-year-old Laredoan is in desperate need of a match.

This Saturday, GenCure is hosting a Marrow Donor Registry Drive at Community Field, located at 400 St. James, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It's a very simple process, you answer a few questions on your phone before you're actually tested to be a match.

You can simply text Alex at 61474 to start the process.

A patient's ethnic background is important in predicting the likelihood of finding a match, so organizers are encouraging as many people from the community to show up.

For more information, you can call Leticia Mondragon at 361-480-2820 or email Leticia.Mondragon@gencure.org.