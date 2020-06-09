George Floyd to be laid to rest in Houston

The private funeral for George Floyd will take place in Houston on Tuesday.

The funeral will take place at the Fountain of Praise Church.

The service comes just over two weeks after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of four police officers in Minneapolis.

One officer now charged with murder and manslaughter was seen on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Only family and invited guests will be able to attend the funeral, but it will be streamed online for the public.

Floyd will be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas.

