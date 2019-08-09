"Get Home Safe" Campaign seeks to educate public on ridesharing services

With football season right around the corner, one local establishment is re-educating the community the dangers of drinking and driving.

On Thursday afternoon, Pla-mor in conjunction with the District Attorney's Office and Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez unveiled its new “Get Home Safe” campaign.

The entertainment center is collaborating with ride-sharing companies to offer their services by parking regularly at Pla-mor and reminding the public of their services before someone makes a potentially dangerous decision.

Pla-Mor owner Roque Vela Sr. says they do not want anyone driving home while intoxicated and that is the message they want to convey to the community.

This initiative was announced in collaboration with the DA's campaign "Make the right call” which offers free rides home during the Super Bowl to those who have had a bit too much to drink.