Get "Shipwrecked" at Lake Casa Blanca

A local non-profit theatre group is reviving a forgotten part of our state park and its inviting the public to enjoy the great outdoors during its latest production.

The production group “Break a Leg Productions” dusted off the cobwebs of the Lake Casa Blanca Amphitheater for its latest production called “Shipwrecked”.

The story follows the amazing adventures of Louis de Rougemont who encounters several characters on his journey.

The play will take place on Friday, July 26th, and 27th, as well as August 2nd, 3rd, 9th, and 10th at 8:30 p.m.

General admission is only $5.