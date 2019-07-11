Get a free Slurpee from Seven Eleven on 7-11

Today's date is July 11th or “Seven-Eleven and you should run, don't walk to visit your nearest Seven-Eleven store.

The world's largest convenience retailer is celebrating its birthday but instead of cake they are giving away free Slurpees!

Slurpee fans can also get a cute Instagram-worthy cup for free and great deals on food.

The party is from eleven a.m. to seven p.m. while supplies last.

And after you take a sip of that refreshing Slurpee, post a selfie to social media using the hashtag TFW, that feeling when.