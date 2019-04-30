Get a picture with the original Batmobile

A blast from the past has been seen rolling around town and is giving comic book fans a sense of nostalgia.

Celebrity Fan Fest will be taking place in San Antonio next month where comicbook fans of all ages can take pictures with their favorite actor or memorabilia.

Some of the actors include, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard from Aquaman and Jeremy Renner and Paul Bettany from the Avengers movies.

One of the props that will be available for display during the event will be the original Batmobile from the 1960s TV show which starred Adam West is in town.

Fans who would like to get a picture with the Batcar can head on over to IHOP at 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrity Fan Fest will take place on June 14th to 16th at the Freeman Collesium in San Antonio Texas.

For more information on tickets and guests, you can click here.