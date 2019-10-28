Get a taste of chocolate as part of National Chocolate Day!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Get ready to celebrate all things chocolate because it's National Chocolate Day.
You can mark the day by simply enjoying chocolate chip cookies or chocolate candy.
You could enjoy a chocolate dessert at home or a restaurant, or host a chocolate tasting party, in which people bring a homemade chocolate dessert to share.
You can post photos of your chocolate choices to the social media hashtag "National Chocolate Day."
After Monday, you can look forward to another chocolate-related holiday:
National Chocolate Candy Day which takes place on December 28th.