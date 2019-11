With the fall school semester coming to a close, many college students might be wondering about the next step.

Laredo College is looking to offer students a chance to get ahead in their academics by offering Wintermester.

Wintermester is where students can get credit for a course in a three-week time span.

All of the classes will be online and will start on December 16th and run to January 2nd.

For more information, you can call 956-721-5109.