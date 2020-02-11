Get crafty this Valentine's Day!

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be about flowers, gifts, and material things, it can also be a time to get crafty.

The Lamar Bruni Vergara Inner City Branch Library is inviting the community to take part in an arts and crafts event where youngsters will be able to create Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone or family member.

The library will be helping lovebirds make origami envelopes, hidden message art and Valentine’s Day card holders.

Whether you are an experiencing artist, or a beginner, the library will go step by step to help you create that special Valentine’s Day card.

The event will take place on Thursday, February 13th from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public.

For more information you can call 956-795-2400, ext. 2590.