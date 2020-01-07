Get flexible at Casa Yoga this year!

When it comes to New Year's Resolutions, getting in shape can be as hard as bending over backwards; however, a local studio is showing you it's as easy as 1-2-3.

According to health experts, yoga is a great physical activity that will not only help you stay in shape but also help your overall wellbeing.

Healthline.com says yoga can reduce stress, relieve anxiety, reduce inflammation, improve your heart and help clear your mind.

Casa Yoga is one of Laredo’s most popular yoga studios in town.

The studio has classes for yogis of all levels and of all ages.

They even offer special classes for mother and daughter as well as hot yoga to burn more calories.

Next weekend, Casa Yoga will be hosting a Fit for the New Year Parking Lot Party outside of the studio.

During this time community members are encouraged to stop by and visit their health vendor booths and register for a free class. They will also have some nutrition tips on how you can also eat healthy and they will be answering any questions that you might have about the clinic.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The studio is located at 3502 E Del Mar Boulevard right across the street from Alexander High School.

For more information, you can call (956) 307-9642.