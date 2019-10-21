Get paid $1,000 to watch Disney movies and TV shows

Have you ever wished upon a star that you can get paid for loving Disney? Now you can.

Media Site Reviews says it's looking for the biggest and baddest Disney fans to watch and review 30 Disney movies or TV shows for $1,000.

To apply for this job, you must be at least 18 years old and a United States Citizen or permanent resident.

You also have to submit a sample video review of your favorite Disney movie and share details about your social media following.

Up to five selected candidates will have 30 days after the Disney Plus streaming service launches on November 12th to complete 30 reviews.

In addition to a $1,000 pay-day, the dream job candidates also gets a free year of Disney Plus, a blanket and a popcorn popper.

You've got until November 7th to submit your dream job application.