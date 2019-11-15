Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark Christmas movies

Tis the season to make money watching Christmas movies!

The tech company Century Link is now taking applications for the "Hallmark movie dream job."

The job requires you to watch 24- Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

If you are chosen, Century Link says it will pay you one thousand dollars to complete the feat.

There are other rules of course.

For instance, you have to love Christmas and be willing to document your feelings about the movie marathon on social media.

To apply and learn the other rules, go to centurylink.com