Get pumped with Pumpd Nutrition!

After a weekend full of Valentine's Day treats, it's time to get back to your diet with a new kind of nutrition.

Pumpd Nutrition is a new local business that is serving up smoothies, supplements, and vitamins to help whip you into shape.

Whether you are looking to gain muscle, slim down or snack on healthier options, Pumpd Nutrition has a wide variety of treats to choose from.

Pumpd Nutrition is located at 1705 E Del Mar Boulevard next to the French Quarters.

For more information on what the shop offers, you can call (956) 704-5515.