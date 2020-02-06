Get some Asian Cuisine at Wok-A-Mole!

There's a new food truck in town that will be rolling into the Sames Auto Arena with a new type of Asian Cuisine.

Wok-A-Mole, is just one of the many food trucks around town that is serving up good eats on wheels.

Located in the heart of downtown at the Cultura Beer Garden, the restaurant offers a wide variety of Chinese food.

The restaurant has everything from Avocado egg rolls, chicken stir-fried, fried rice, chow mein, and even fried ice cream!

For more information on their business, you can call 956-236-9702.