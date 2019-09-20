Fresh fruits and greens available at this weekend's Farmer's Market

With the official start of fall right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about purchasing some pumpkins and what better place to get fresh produce than the local Farmer’s Market!

El Centro De Laredo Farmer's Market is inviting the public to come out to its first Famer's Market of the fall season.

Every two weeks Laredo Main Street gets together with local vendors to host an event where the community can purchase some fresh fruits and greens at low prices.

This week the market will feature a local vendor who specializes in making natural lotions, ointments and skincare products.

Attendees can also enjoy the sounds of live music.

The market will feature over 25 vendors.

The event will take place this Saturday, September 21st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Veteran’s Plaza in downtown Laredo.

The market is free and open to the public.