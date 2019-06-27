Get tested for HIV as part of National HIV Testing Day

A local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to take part in a national campaign that seeks to prevent the spread of HIV.

File photo: Pillar

The Pillar organization is administering free HIV and STD testing as part of National HIV Testing Day.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1.1 million people in the United States have HIV and about one in seven of them don’t know they have the virus.

In an effort to prevent the spread of HIV, Pillar decided to offer free HIV tests for the community.

The organization will also be offering STD tests which will cost a small fee depending on the test.

Not only will Pillar will be offering free HIV test at their location at 1403 North Seymour, they will also be offering them at club Taboo downtown as well from 9 p.m. to midnight.