Get the most out of the summer at the Imaginarium

With summer in full swing, some kids may be looking to get the most of their summer by getting involved in educational programs.

The Imaginarium of South Texas is looking to give kids an out-of-this-world opportunity by offering several programs and activities for the kids.

Every Friday, the children’s museum has music nights where kids can sing their lungs out to their favorite tune with their brother, sister, or parent.

The museum is offering several different summer camps for kids of different ages.

On July 8th to the 11th, they will be offering a math program, on July 15th to the 18th they will be offering a space explorer program and on July 22nd to the 25th they will be offering a brain bees summer camp.

The cost of the camp is $140 for members and $160 for nonmembers.

The Imaginarium is located at Mall Del Norte next to Dillard’s.