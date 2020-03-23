Get your daily news on the Digital Desk!

In today's segment of the KGNS News Digital Desk, Ruben Villarreal has a full recap of what the city discussed over the weekend regarding the number of COVID-19 cases.

As of yesterday, the city has tested 60 people, and out of those 60, 4 are positive, 22 are negative and the rest of the tests are still pending.

Over the weekend, the city also made the decision to close all of its parks and recreational facilities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Ruben speaks to the city on how long they plan to keep the parks closed for and also what the school districts plan to do about the remainder of the school year.