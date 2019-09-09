Get your day started on the right foot with Flip Flop Coffee shop

If you are looking for that morning pick me up, a local coffee shop is looking to get your day started on the right foot.

Flip Flop Coffee Shop is one of many Laredo's coffee bistros.

The shop features some of its own originally brewed coffee, teas and of course cakes.

The shop is not your typical café, it also serves breakfast and lunch with signature meals such as avocado toast, paninis, and waffles.

It's not just coffee lovers who frequent the shop, teenagers and college kids often visit to enjoy the drinks and treats and occasionally listen to some live music.

Flip Flop Coffee Shop is located at 3910 E Del Mar Boulevard.

For more information, you can call (956) 267-8228.