Arcades now open for business after being closed due to COVID-19

For the past few months, it has been game over for several businesses with arcades and family amusement centers around town.

Last week Governor Greg Abbott gave the green light, to un-pause from the shutdown and get our game on once again!

Now that schools out for the summer, what better way to unwind than with some good old family fun.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses like Main Event were forced to close their doors but after months of being left unplugged, General Manager Mario Vilanova says the arcade area is now ready for player one!

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Governor Abbott issued executive orders to allow amusement centers and arcades to open with certain restrictions. Allowing arcades like Main Event, Pla-Mor, and Chuck E Cheese to resume operations.

Before customers can get in on the fun and the games, there are still several safety measures one must be aware of.

Vilanova says they have employees spraying the machines, tables and counters to make sure they prevent the spread of germs.

Main Event has even provided gloves and hand sanitizing stations, for those games that are a little more hands-on.

The arcade opened over the weekend, and Mark says the feedback has been positive.

Mark says many guests have already visited the arcade and have taken notice of the social distancing practices and sanitation stations that have been put in place.

And for those who might be feeling a little apprehensive about heading out to the arcades, Mark is inviting locals to see for themselves.

Meanwhile, other arcades such as Pla Mor, and Peter Piper Pizza have implemented similar measures to keep their customers safe.