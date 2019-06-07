Get your kids involved in "STEAM" this summer

A local summer camp program is looking to give youngsters an opportunity to get the most out of their vacation by getting involved in STEM as well as other life skills that will help them in life.

The Sprout Summer Camp is a program that will provide local students with great learning experiences.

The camp will focus on STEM courses or in this case “STEAM” as it will cover science, technology, engineering, and math but also Art.

The camp will be from June 10th to the 27th and then July 1st to July 18th.

The hours will be 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and an aftercare program will be available to those who need a little extra time to pick up the kids.

Students will get some hands on experience by getting involved in science projects, art projects and even cooking.

For more information on the program you can call 956-740-2168 or 346-236-5984.

You can also email playgroundeden@gmail.com.