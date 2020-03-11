Get your kites ready for annual festival!

With Spring Break around the corner, the city is already getting ready for its 12th annual Kite Festival.

Every year, families, kids, food vendors and various organizations head to North Central Park for a day full of fun.

While flying kits is the main purpose of the event, there are plenty of other activities kids can embark on.

There will be a petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks, pets on display and of course a kite contest.

There will also be a free bus shuttle available for the event.

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 18th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. over at North Central Park which is located at 10202 International Boulevard.

For more information, you can call 956-729-4600.