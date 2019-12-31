Getting fit tops list of popular New Year's resolutions

Before the clock strikes midnight New Year’s Eve, people tend to have a goal in mind for the new year.

“New year, new me” is usually the mantra running through people's head on the first day of the year. We all try to set a goal for ourselves to accomplish for the year.

"Have a blessed year and probably buy another house," said Simon Valenzuela via our KGNS Facebook page.

"Have a blessed year and maybe he blesses the Dallas cowboys," responded Filberto Flores.

One of the more popular goals is leading a better lifestyle, and that comes in all shapes in forms, such as getting fit.

"For the new year goal is for me personally I want to improve my stability of my body and the endurance,” Hontwei Wang commented.

"Just to be like I am today,” said Fernando Quintana. “Healthy and alive and happy, that's it.”

Over at Fit Club, this group of members are already working out the old and getting with the new, and soon enough there will be more just like them.

"January is the number one year in the fitness industry, everyone wants that New Year’s resolution,” said Ruben Lecea, owner of Fit Club. “That's the number one New Year's resolution. It's about being able to maintain it throughout the year."

Maintaining the fitness streak is tough for a lot of people.

Lecea says the way to keep it going is simple.

"A lot of people start off real quick. ‘Oh, I'm going to come every single day, every single day’ and then they get sore and then they're not sure. It's about doing it gradually coming two times a week, then three times a week, then four times a week and before you know it, it becomes a lifestyle."

With their goals already as clear as their sweat, all that's next is stepping into the New Year.

According to GoSkills.com, other popular resolution are getting organized, learning a new skill or hobby, and save more money.