Giant pandas play in the snow

Two giant pandas in China put on quite the display amid the season's first snowfall in a northwest China Province over the weekend.

Footage captured at the panda base in Foping County Sunday showed two of the facility's giant pandas--Xiao Xin and Lu Lu wrestling and rolling together in the snow.

The pair appeared to be enjoying the snow day amid their manmade environment--designed to resemble their wild habitat to enhance their natural instincts.

Both the female Xiao Xin and the male Lu Lu are over two years old, which like dog years is equivalent to the seven years in human age.

The two were sent to the Foping Panda Valley Facility from a wildlife rescue and breeding center for what keepers call "Wilderness Training."