Girl, 7, gives homeless woman money, gets mauled by her dog in N.Y.

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - A child was hospitalized Thursday after being mauled by a dog on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Authorities say the little girl will probably need extensive cosmetic surgery for injuries resulting from bites to her face.

Thomas Nardini was passing by around 4 p.m. when police say a mother handed her 7-year-old daughter a dollar bill to give to a homeless woman sitting on the sidewalk with her dog.

"There's a lady that's often there with her pit bull, and every time I walk by with the dogs, the dog growls," Nardini said.

When the child placed the dollar down, police say the dog jumped up.

"The pit bull grabs her by the face and pulls her away," Nardini said. "The women doesn't have control of the dog. That little girl is flopping around; I mean it was awful."

Nardini says the dog dragged the little girl by her face before bystanders were able to pry it off her.

When police arrived, witnesses say they didn't wait to call an ambulance. Officers covered the child's wounds and rushed her to a hospital themselves.

Animal control took custody of the dog, and it's being tested for rabies.

Police took the owner into custody and released her after questioning. She is not facing any charges.

