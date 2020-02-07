Girl Scout season in full swing!

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year when Girl Scouts set up shop outside stores with their delicious cookies.

Boxes upon boxes are usually set up on tables with some of the most delicious flavors such as chocolate, lemonade, smores, peanut butter and caramel.

Not only do the cookie sales raise money for a good cause, it also teaches very important life lessons for the girls.

Girls learn how to manage money, supply and demand, and business ethics.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to purchase your cookies, you can find the girls outside H-E-B plus in the afternoons.