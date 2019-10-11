Girl Scouts celebrate International Day of the Girl

Friday is International Day of the Girl and KGNS spoke to some Girl Scouts from troop 9179 to celebrate.

Troop leaders Alyssa Ortiz and Denise Ramirez along with scouts Angela, Madilyn, Genesis and Katelynn told us about their experience in Girl Scouts and the importance of the program.

“I am here to support the girls, it is encouraged for girls to be able to take a leadership role, and I am happy to be able to say that our girls have been able to be actively involved in the community,” Ortiz said.

This specific troop donated 300 bags of treats to Border Patrol agents during the government shutdown in order to show their appreciation.

“We are every that we started three years ago with just five girls, it was just me and my best friend, and for the past two years out troop has been number one in Laredo,” Ramirez said. “We’ve been the top sellers for cookies and for fall product, so we’re proud of that.”

“We are celebrating by taking our vests to school and wearing them to show off how proud we are to be in Girl Scouts,” said Madilyn, a fellow scout.

Katelynn and Genesis were awarded the Cookie Princess honors which they were awarded for working hard, collecting badges, and being top cookie sellers.

Remember to show appreciation and to celebrate all the girls who make an impact in our community on International Day of the Girl, such as the Girl Scouts who joined KGNS today.