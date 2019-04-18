Girl Scouts organization hosting silent auction event

The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas are on a mission to teach girls to see a future where the possibilities are endless.

Girl Scouts is the perfect club for young girls to join to help teach them life skills that they will use as they get older.

The organization is looking to host an event to help raise money for young girls whose families cannot afford to get them involved in the scouts.

Girl Scout Representatives will host a silent auction event where people can bid on their favorite purses and also be treated to cocktails and food.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 25th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the IBC Bank located at 2418 Jacaman Road.

Tickets will be $50 each and $80 for two.

For more information you can call 1-800-477-2688.