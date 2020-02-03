Give a "Pinkbox" of goodies this Valentine's Day

It's the first week of February which means, love is in the air!

With Valentine's Day less than two weeks, many will rush to the stores to get that special someone the perfect gift.

Pinkbox & Company is just one of the many businesses in Laredo that is whipping up tasty treats for lovebirds!

The company has a wide array of pastries from cupcakes, to brownies and even some special treats that are vegan or gluten-free.

If you would like to purchase something for your loved one, you can text your order to 602-9167.

You can also find them at their Facebook page below.