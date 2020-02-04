Give a box full of pastry objects for Valentine's Day!

With Valentine's Day just ten days away, many will rush to the stores and the shops to find that perfect gift for that special someone!

A local business is whipping up some tasty pastries for local lovebirds just in time for the big day!

Golden Box is just one of Laredo's many bakery businesses that has everything you need to win anyone's heart.

Jennifer Segovia and her sister have decided to put their bakery skills together and offer a service where community members can purchase treats for a low price.

For more information on all the products they offer, you can call them at 956-602-2618 or contact them through Facebook below.