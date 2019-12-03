Give back to others on Giving Tuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over and now it's time to give back and do some good!

December third is known as Giving Tuesday which is a global generosity movement that focuses on giving back.

Whether it's helping others through the gift of your time, donations, goods or your voice.

It's been around since 2012, an idea that has inspired hundreds of millions of people to "Give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity."

You can participate by helping those in need and giving your time to organizations dear to you.

Think about how you can be of help to your neighbors near and far.

And take that extra step to be a volunteer.

Click here to help you find organizations, events, and ways to give back in your own community.